ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,137.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 489,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449,555 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

In related news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/erts-wealth-advisors-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-hanesbrands-inc-hbi.html.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.