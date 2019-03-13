ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,672,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,567 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

IJS opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.72 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

