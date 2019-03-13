ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,513.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 948,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 938,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 819,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,212,000 after acquiring an additional 711,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after acquiring an additional 181,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,528,000 after acquiring an additional 163,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

