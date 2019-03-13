Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,947 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Essent Group worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,140,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,445,000 after acquiring an additional 759,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,638,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,089,000 after acquiring an additional 214,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,946,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,383,000 after acquiring an additional 461,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,860,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,309,000 after acquiring an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $387,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,646.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $934,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,690,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

