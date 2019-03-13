Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $26,411.00 and $94.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00388364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.01665573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00228334 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004911 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026022 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

