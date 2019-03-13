Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 6.02% of Evans Bancorp worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 2,250 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $74,092.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Nasca bought 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.54 per share, for a total transaction of $38,885.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $76,273.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.46.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

