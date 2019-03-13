Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “inline” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19,853.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

