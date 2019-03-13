Evergy (EVRG) Position Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,586,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,880,000 after buying an additional 198,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,248,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,980,000 after buying an additional 2,225,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,769,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,849,000 after buying an additional 392,100 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,470,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,445,000 after buying an additional 1,970,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,343,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,600,000 after buying an additional 430,923 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $60,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Hawley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,815.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $232,400.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

