Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 29th

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

In related news, Director Marran H. Ogilvie acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $46,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,702.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolution Petroleum stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPM shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/evolution-petroleum-corp-epm-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-on-march-29th.html.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.