Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Stake Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,095 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 341.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,554 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $128,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $6,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $203,655.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089. 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/expedia-group-inc-expe-stake-raised-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.