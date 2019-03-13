Express (EXPR) Announces Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.63 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Express’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Express updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $-0.34–0.27 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.27) EPS.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 6,501,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,868. The firm has a market cap of $335.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.14. Express has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

In other news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Express by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Express by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Express by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Express by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Express from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

