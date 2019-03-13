Extended Stay America (STAY) Holdings Reduced by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC reduced its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,681 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

NYSE:STAY opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.52 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

