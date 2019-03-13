FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stake Increased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,971,000 after buying an additional 33,022 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,086,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,570,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 623,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,507,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 247,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.36.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Wiseman sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,396.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $421,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $4,107,748. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $233.37 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $238.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 62.54%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stake Increased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-stake-increased-by-gideon-capital-advisors-inc.html.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.