Fair Isaac (FICO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $300.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $256.15 and last traded at $256.00, with a volume of 4992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.76.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $1,482,698.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.84, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,388 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,443 shares of company stock worth $17,683,060 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,176,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,131,000 after buying an additional 56,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fair Isaac (FICO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/fair-isaac-fico-hits-new-52-week-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.