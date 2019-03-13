Falcon Minerals (FLMN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2019 – Falcon Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

2/28/2019 – Falcon Minerals was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2019 – Falcon Minerals was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 73,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,240. Falcon Minerals Corp has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 34.70 and a quick ratio of 34.70. The firm has a market cap of $416.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of -0.19.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll purchased 1,019,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $7,400,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,132,870 shares of company stock worth $8,335,408. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,429,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,598 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,009,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $11,275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

