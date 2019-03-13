Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 4,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.48. Fanhua has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $38.24.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 18.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fanhua stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fanhua worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

WARNING: “Fanhua Inc (FANH) Plans $0.25 Special Dividend” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/fanhua-inc-fanh-plans-0-25-special-dividend.html.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.