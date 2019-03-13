Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,786 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 3,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 9,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,704. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

DIS opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

