FARO Technologies (FARO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FARO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Gabelli downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.77 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

FARO opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $775.56 million, a P/E ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 1.54.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). FARO Technologies had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 418,927 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

