FBL Financial Group (FFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. FBL Financial Group has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $63.66 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.81.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFG. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

