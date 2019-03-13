Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $1.20. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 3100 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $573.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 318,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 157.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.07.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

