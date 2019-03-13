Fiera Capital Corp Buys 16,000 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,419,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,387,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,305 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,381,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,931,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,625,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of AUY opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.01 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

