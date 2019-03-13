Fiera Capital Corp Has $641,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 189.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,339,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,799,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

