Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter.

BBN stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

