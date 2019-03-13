Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,012,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,805,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,185,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,988,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $165.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/fiera-capital-corp-takes-position-in-vanguard-sp-small-cap-600-etf-vioo.html.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.