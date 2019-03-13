Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,012,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,805,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,185,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,988,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $165.03.
Further Reading: Cash Flow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.