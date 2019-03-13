Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

FRGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $378.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger purchased 3,290 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $50,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,897.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,786,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 516,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 492,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchise of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers a variety of Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana segment serves a selection of Mexican inspired food.

