Fifth Third Bancorp Has $423.29 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,085,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,112 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $423,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $111,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 224.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,181,197.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

