Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Advisors LLC Takes $894,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/financial-advisors-llc-takes-894000-position-in-schwab-us-large-cap-etf-schx.html.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.