Financial Contrast: NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NMCI) and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT and Star Bulk Carriers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT $133.92 million 0.57 $12.70 million N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $651.56 million 0.73 $59.00 million $1.11 6.32

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT and Star Bulk Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 151.07%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT.

Profitability

This table compares NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers 9.05% 7.65% 3.88%

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NAVIOS MARITIME/UT LTD PARTN INT Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers Inc. owns and operates containers. The company is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

