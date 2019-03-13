Financial Review: Unico American (UNAM) and Cna Financial (CNA)

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unico American and Cna Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unico American and Cna Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $36.79 million 0.88 -$8.72 million N/A N/A Cna Financial $10.13 billion 1.16 $813.00 million $3.10 13.97

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Dividends

Cna Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Unico American does not pay a dividend. Cna Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cna Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Unico American has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cna Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Cna Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -15.69% -9.55% -4.29% Cna Financial 8.02% 7.42% 1.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Cna Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Unico American shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cna Financial beats Unico American on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

