First Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FCAP stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of -0.37. First Capital has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 26.40%.

In related news, Director Samuel E. Uhl sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $66,776.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,030.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chris Frederick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $27,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,091 shares of company stock worth $102,552. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

