First Community Co. (FCCO) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.68% of First Community worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Community by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Community by 13.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Community by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

