First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.44

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 14757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 40.41% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $510,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,527.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,431,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,274 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

