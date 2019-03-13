First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,463 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,834.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,206,194 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $138,812.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $147,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,617 shares of company stock valued at $768,579 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lumentum to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-2463-shares-of-lumentum-holdings-inc-lite.html.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.