First Trust Advisors LP Buys 91,771 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 815.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

