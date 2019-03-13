First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

