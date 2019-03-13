Fitbit Inc (FIT) EVP Andy Missan Sells 7,500 Shares

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Andy Missan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $99,300.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $42,450.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Andy Missan sold 110,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.

FIT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,403. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.72. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fitbit by 90.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,530,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after buying an additional 2,621,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth about $10,555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 58.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,205,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

FIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut Fitbit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

