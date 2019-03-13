FLiK Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (FLIK)

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded up 91.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. FLiK has a market cap of $24,921.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLiK has traded 54.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00390052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.01679179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00234964 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FLiK Token Profile

FLiK’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLiK’s official website is www.theflik.io.

FLiK Token Trading

FLiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

