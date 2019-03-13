Flinton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,198,164,000 after buying an additional 340,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,198,164,000 after buying an additional 340,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,012,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,759,734,000 after buying an additional 743,519 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $720,118,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,857,000 after buying an additional 366,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

