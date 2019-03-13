Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB)

Flinton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 36.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CPB shares. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

NYSE CPB opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/flinton-capital-management-llc-sells-1938-shares-of-campbell-soup-cpb.html.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.