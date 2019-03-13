Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $63,810,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $57,988,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 269.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,388,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after buying an additional 1,742,131 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $39,148,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,506.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after buying an additional 1,273,225 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Felicia D. Thornton acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $98,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,272.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,838,401 shares of company stock valued at $256,187,738. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

FND stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

