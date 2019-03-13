Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

FLDM traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,485. The company has a market capitalization of $483.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.29. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 90.07% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

