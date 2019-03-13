FOAM Market Capitalization Reaches $6.84 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. FOAM has a market cap of $6.84 million and $89,722.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. During the last week, FOAM has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00389707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.01679415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00234036 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,967,119 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

