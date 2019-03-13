Forescout Technologies’ (FSCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Forescout Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $103,754.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,844,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,864 shares of company stock worth $23,460,948. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

