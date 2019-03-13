Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 47,300 Shares of Popular Inc (BPOP)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Popular by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Popular by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Popular by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 512,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $58.55.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $629.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

In other news, insider Carlos J. Vazquez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $221,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $888,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

