Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Has $12.20 Million Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,073,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,073,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,931,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,106,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,248,000 after acquiring an additional 374,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $1,827,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from LogMeIn’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

