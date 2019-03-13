Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Position in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.29% of PBF Energy worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 429,226 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Energy by 68.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,637,000 after buying an additional 421,070 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PBF Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 396,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE PBF opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Position in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/foresters-investment-management-company-inc-trims-position-in-pbf-energy-inc-pbf.html.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.