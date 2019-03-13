Fort L.P. Buys 19,354 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,095,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $41,559,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 292,618 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,939.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $46.29.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

