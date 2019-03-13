Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 214,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 176,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,864 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 22.74%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $450,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $643,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,402 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

