Fort L.P. Grows Holdings in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Fort L.P. raised its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $73.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.74 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,794 shares of company stock worth $482,559 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

