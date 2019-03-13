Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,043,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,723 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.

FTF stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.0863 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

